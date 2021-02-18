$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $104.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

