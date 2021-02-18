$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

LULU opened at $337.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.89.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after buying an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after buying an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.