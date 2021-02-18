10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.59 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.98. 8,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,385. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.92 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $201.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.96.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,576 shares in the company, valued at $156,565,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,321,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,750 shares of company stock valued at $26,398,138. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

