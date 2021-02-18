10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Raised to $240.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $195.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.36.

10x Genomics stock traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.22. The stock had a trading volume of 32,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,385. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.24 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $201.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.96.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $1,134,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,825,360.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,750 shares of company stock valued at $26,398,138. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,510 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 33.9% in the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,635,000 after acquiring an additional 487,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,568,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

