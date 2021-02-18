$11.43 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report sales of $11.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.74 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $12.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $32.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 billion to $32.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $42.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.94 billion to $43.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,729 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 72,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

