$113.47 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post $113.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.30 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $96.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $375.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $378.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $462.52 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $516.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTCT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $48,149.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,436.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,181,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679,554 shares of company stock worth $41,943,715. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

