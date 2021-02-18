$114.40 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post sales of $114.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. BancFirst reported sales of $109.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $450.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.80 million to $454.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $447.75 million, with estimates ranging from $446.70 million to $448.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,484,800 in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $64.43 on Thursday. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.