12,072,976 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,072,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,361,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.67% of Morgan Stanley as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of MS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.34. 371,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,805,915. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.