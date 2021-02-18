12,178 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

