$122.87 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report sales of $122.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $127.14 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $98.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $443.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.20 million to $447.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $673.55 million, with estimates ranging from $593.08 million to $777.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,288 shares of company stock worth $3,573,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 296,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 143,150 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 265,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after buying an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

