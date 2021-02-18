$128.72 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post $128.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.60 million and the lowest is $124.84 million. Lindsay reported sales of $113.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $494.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.50 million to $496.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $536.67 million, with estimates ranging from $532.34 million to $541.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNN. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $161.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $163.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

