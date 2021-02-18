$143.70 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report $143.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.40 million to $143.92 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $153.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $612.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.15 million to $614.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $666.56 million, with estimates ranging from $658.30 million to $675.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,150. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $134.80 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 1.93.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

