150,707 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 150,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,852,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $142.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.