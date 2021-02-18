$18.90 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report $18.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,828.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $236.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.66 million to $268.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $87.04 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $119.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $836.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

