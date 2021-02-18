$19.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $19.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.80 billion to $20.03 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $16.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $88.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.09 billion to $89.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.78 billion to $86.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $177.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.34. The company has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

