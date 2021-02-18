19,400 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,866,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,123,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,959. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,619.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

