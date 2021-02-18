1inch (1INCH) Price Tops $4.67 on Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $655.50 million and $157.16 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can now be bought for approximately $4.67 or 0.00009104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00420695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00076285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00082236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.44 or 0.00417722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00028646 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,263,600 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

