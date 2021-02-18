1Life Healthcare (ONEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect 1Life Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONEM stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.69. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $997,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,974.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 941,808 shares of company stock valued at $40,207,385 in the last quarter.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.