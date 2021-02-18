1ST Source Bank Has $11.64 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in The Walt Disney by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $223,530,000 after acquiring an additional 623,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

