$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

NYSE:FL opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 594,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

