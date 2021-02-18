$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce earnings per share of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 137.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI stock opened at $142.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.91 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46. Primerica has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $150.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

