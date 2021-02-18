$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.81 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $10.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $11.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $16.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $131.34 on Thursday. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.32 and its 200 day moving average is $112.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 247.82 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.