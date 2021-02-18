$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to post $2.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of VFC opened at $79.52 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -611.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.