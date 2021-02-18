$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

BBBY opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

