$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the highest is $2.82 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.78 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $108.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,403,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,963,000 after buying an additional 112,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after buying an additional 447,378 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

