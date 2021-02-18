$20.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce $20.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $23.59 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $22.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $84.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.25 billion to $92.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $111.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $110.26 billion to $111.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 328,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Valero Energy by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,657,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,269.91, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $84.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.