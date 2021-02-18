$20.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce $20.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $23.59 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $22.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $84.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.25 billion to $92.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $111.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $110.26 billion to $111.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valero Energy.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.
In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 328,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Valero Energy by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,657,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VLO stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,269.91, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $84.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.
