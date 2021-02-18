20,000 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 12.9% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,785,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,587 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,088.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Snap to $81.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.