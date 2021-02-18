$215.33 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to post sales of $215.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.81 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $223.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $888.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $858.33 million to $907.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $898.83 million, with estimates ranging from $890.06 million to $915.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

