22,086 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,668 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $167.53 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.21.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.