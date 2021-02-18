2,210 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 37,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,411,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 331,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $173,229,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 70,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.97.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $586.00. 172,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $362.73 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

