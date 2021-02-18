2,263,006 Shares in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Bought by Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C.

Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,263,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,031,000. Karyopharm Therapeutics comprises about 23.0% of Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. owned approximately 3.07% of Karyopharm Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,872.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 116,827 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,061 shares of company stock worth $2,814,079. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

