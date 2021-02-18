$25.80 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post sales of $25.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the lowest is $24.60 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $27.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $101.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.30 million to $102.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $104.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $104.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

BMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $500.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $44.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

