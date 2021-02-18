$265.93 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post $265.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $494.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $703.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.04 million to $715.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $765.74 million, with estimates ranging from $719.61 million to $851.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,085,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,001.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $160,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,840 shares of company stock valued at $14,286,109. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 121.46 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

