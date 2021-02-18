$27.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report sales of $27.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $27.86 billion. Target posted sales of $23.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $92.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.26 billion to $93.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $90.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $86.54 billion to $92.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $193.60 on Thursday. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.52 and its 200-day moving average is $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,615,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,663,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

