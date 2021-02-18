309,898 Shares in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Acquired by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 309,898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Ooma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $65,199.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,646. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.80 million, a PE ratio of -78.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

