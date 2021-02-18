$322.33 Million in Sales Expected for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will announce sales of $322.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VeriSign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.42 million. VeriSign reported sales of $312.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VeriSign.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $199.11 on Thursday. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.87.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,530,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $129,251.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,291 shares of company stock valued at $7,071,893 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

