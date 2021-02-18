$322.84 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post sales of $322.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.50 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $307.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,305,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,422,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $469.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $530.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $485.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.18.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.