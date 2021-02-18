$328.74 Million in Sales Expected for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will report $328.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.20 million and the lowest is $314.06 million. Apogee Enterprises posted sales of $337.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $973.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

