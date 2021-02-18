$336.95 Million in Sales Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to post $336.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.20 million and the lowest is $331.70 million. Coherent reported sales of $293.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Longbow Research cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.56.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coherent by 462.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

COHR opened at $256.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $264.64.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

