36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Stock Price Up 8%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 567,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 819,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $187.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Get 36Kr alerts:

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.36%.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.