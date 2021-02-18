3DX Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Trading Up 7.7%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 287,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 704,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11.

3DX Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDDX)

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

