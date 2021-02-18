$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report $4.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the lowest is $4.03 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $17.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $18.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $95.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.