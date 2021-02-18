$4.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.33 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $18.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

