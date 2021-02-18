$4.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce $4.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.43 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,866,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,370 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $932,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $610,683,000 after buying an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $434,954,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after buying an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

