$4.54 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.66 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $15.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DISH Network.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISH. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $32.50 on Thursday. DISH Network has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

