$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report sales of $4.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.78 billion and the lowest is $4.65 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $20.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 81.3% in the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,527,000 after purchasing an additional 568,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in SYNNEX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,344,000 after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in SYNNEX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $126,413,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in SYNNEX by 6.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 669,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $88.53 on Thursday. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

