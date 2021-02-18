41,150 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,000. Square accounts for about 1.8% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ithaka Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 157,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,373,718 shares of company stock valued at $305,327,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,232,841. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.39 and a 200-day moving average of $191.00. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

