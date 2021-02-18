$431.48 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce sales of $431.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $446.51 million. Graco posted sales of $373.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Graco by 2,871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,566 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $23,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Graco by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Graco by 448.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 226,879 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

