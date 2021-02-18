$433.78 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post sales of $433.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $437.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.50 million. NICE posted sales of $431.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NICE.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.83.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $272.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.61. NICE has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,102,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after acquiring an additional 582,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after acquiring an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,039,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

