$463.39 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report sales of $463.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $447.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $483.00 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $417.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Papa John’s International.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Shares of PZZA opened at $100.40 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 125.50, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,067,000 after acquiring an additional 91,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after acquiring an additional 93,719 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after acquiring an additional 92,835 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

